Techorama 2017

Keynote: Azure - The Intelligent Cloud

Experience the newest technologies in Azure by joining Scott Guthrie for a session on how you can do more on the intelligent cloud. Scott will present a deep dive into Microsoft’s cloud services, advanced workloads and capabilities. He’ll do a number of demonstrations first-hand to show how these solutions can enable you to achieve more using the best of the Linux ecosystem and the best of the Windows ecosystem, together. Demos will include the latest in infrastructure, enterprise mobility + security, Xamarin/mobile development, SQL, Data Lake, Cognitive Services, open source capabilities, Hybrid cloud, Azure Stack, Logic Apps, developer tools and services, containers and more.

Day:

1

Session Type:

Keynote

Code:

KEY01

Room:

Room 9

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      badre429

      please next time use youtube at least as secondary streamming 

      yes i know youtube is not avaible for all country but we can replay the videos at any time 

       

