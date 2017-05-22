Keynote: Azure - The Intelligent Cloud
Description
Experience the newest technologies in Azure by joining Scott Guthrie for a session on how you can do more on the intelligent cloud. Scott will present a deep dive into Microsoft’s cloud services, advanced workloads and capabilities. He’ll do a number of demonstrations first-hand to show how these solutions can enable you to achieve more using the best of the Linux ecosystem and the best of the Windows ecosystem, together. Demos will include the latest in infrastructure, enterprise mobility + security, Xamarin/mobile development, SQL, Data Lake, Cognitive Services, open source capabilities, Hybrid cloud, Azure Stack, Logic Apps, developer tools and services, containers and more.
More episodes in this series
Related episodes
The Discussion
