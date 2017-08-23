Visual Studio Live 2017

Microsoft’s Open Source Developer Journey

Microsoft has been pushing the open source rock up the hill for almost 15 years now. Are they succeeding? How does open source .NET fit into the larger open source world? Join Scott Hanselman as he gives you both historical context AND lots of technical demos of .NET Core and ASP.NET Core.

Day:

1

Session Type:

Keynote

Code:

Keynote

Room:

Kodiak

The Discussion

    dandy

    > Microsoft has been pushing the open source rock up the hill for almost 15 years now

     

    That's being rather selective.  Ballmer was very much against open source, and he hasn't been gone for that long.

    Rajax2017

    @dandy:

    Swampmaster

    Thanks ScottH. Keep on sharing good code, samples, you code journeys, magical tips, tricks and of course your positive energy. Hope you'll be getting into Unity and Mixed Reality soon. That is clearly the next frontier and NET will take you (us) there also.

    Azure Friday is always good, but tough to follow sometimes (we're not all as fast and smart as you). 

    Thanks for sharing and caring.

    Respect,

    Willem F. Asselbergs 

     

     

    brokersfore​x10

    Una pena el no poder haber ido. El año que viene no me lo pierdo por nada del mundo.

    Un saludo y a seguir trabajando así de bien!

Add Your 2 Cents