Getting to the Core of .NET Core

The .NET Core is truly a new technology that is fast, efficient, cross platform, and open source. It also shares many similarities with the same .NET Framework you've known and loved for years. This session explains exactly what .NET Core is, but doesn't stop there. You'll also dive deep into the architecture and runtime, including how it works across different platforms like Windows, OSX, and Linux. You'll explore how your apps are loaded and who hosts them, how the runtime finds tools to run commands on, and deeper subjects like what is the muxer, getting true side by side deployment, runtime identifiers, the new .NET Platform Standard, and more. You will learn: •Where you can use your existing code with .NET Core •How your applications are loaded with .NET Core •The architecture behind .NET Core

Day: 1 Session Type: Breakout Code: T09 Room: Kodiak