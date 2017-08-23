Getting Started with Aurelia
Description
Aurelia is a Single Page Application framework getting a lot of traction as an alternative to Angular. It includes a rich data binding system, dependency injection and modules, an intuitive and powerful routing and navigation system, and lots of extensibility throughout. This session will help introduce you to the capabilities of Aurelia and how to get started using it to build applications. You will learn: •How to create an application project from scratch with Aurelia or using the Aurelia CLI or Webpack •How to build MVVM web client applications leveraging Aurelia's data binding and dependency injection Learn how leverage the rich routing and navigation features of Aurelia
Share
Download
More episodes in this series
SOLID – The Five Commandments of Good Software
Bots are the New Apps: Building Bots with ASP.NET WebAPI & Language Understanding
Related episodes
Windows 10 MVVM In Depth
Latest Innovations for ASP.NET MVC Development
Latest Innovations in Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
Design Guidance for Windows Store Line-of-Business Apps
Master Navigation in Windows Store Apps
Building Windows Store Line-of-Business Applications
Master Navigation in Windows Store Apps
Building Windows Store Line-of-Business Applications
Windows Communication Foundation RIA: Ready for Business
Tackle the Complexity of Async Calls in Microsoft Silverlight and WPF Clients
The Discussion
-
In the sample app in ClientApp\app\model folder there are these models classes, in it its mentioned that
"Generated code. Do not place code below this line".
How you generated this javascript model classes?