Getting Started with Aurelia

Aurelia is a Single Page Application framework getting a lot of traction as an alternative to Angular. It includes a rich data binding system, dependency injection and modules, an intuitive and powerful routing and navigation system, and lots of extensibility throughout. This session will help introduce you to the capabilities of Aurelia and how to get started using it to build applications. You will learn: •How to create an application project from scratch with Aurelia or using the Aurelia CLI or Webpack •How to build MVVM web client applications leveraging Aurelia's data binding and dependency injection Learn how leverage the rich routing and navigation features of Aurelia

Day: 3 Session Type: Breakout Code: TH17 Room: Kodiak