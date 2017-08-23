Visual Studio Live 2017

Getting Started with Aurelia

Aurelia is a Single Page Application framework getting a lot of traction as an alternative to Angular. It includes a rich data binding system, dependency injection and modules, an intuitive and powerful routing and navigation system, and lots of extensibility throughout. This session will help introduce you to the capabilities of Aurelia and how to get started using it to build applications. You will learn: •How to create an application project from scratch with Aurelia or using the Aurelia CLI or Webpack •How to build MVVM web client applications leveraging Aurelia's data binding and dependency injection Learn how leverage the rich routing and navigation features of Aurelia

3

Breakout

TH17

Kodiak

  Khuzema
    Khuzema

    In the sample app in ClientApp\app\model folder there are these models classes, in it its mentioned that

    "Generated code. Do not place code below this line".

    How you generated this javascript model classes?

