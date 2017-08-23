Visual Studio Live 2017

Distributed Architecture: Microservices and Messaging

Play Distributed Architecture: Microservices and Messaging
Sign in to queue

Description

Building distributed systems provides great benefits in terms of reliability, scalability, deployment flexibility, decoupling of disparate services and apps, and so on. Actually realizing these benefits can be a challenge. It requires architects and developers pay a lot of attention to app and service boundaries, messaging patterns, and data ownership. This session is an architecture-focused dive into distributed systems design, including the creation of microservices, apps, and the messaging patterns used to communicate between them. You will learn: •About the challenges you'll face when trying to realize the benefits of distributed systems •How to manage service and app boundaries to achieve practical decoupling •About messaging patterns key to successful interaction across the services and apps in a distributed system

Day:

2

Session Type:

Breakout

Code:

W04

Room:

Kodiak

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

  • User profile image
    Pradeep153

    Very nice presentation. I did not able to get to code or presented slides. Can someone provide URL? Thanks.

Add Your 2 Cents