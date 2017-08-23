SOLID – The Five Commandments of Good Software

The SOLID principles are the five commandments of the software world. They have been forgotten for years, as developers focused on JavaScript frameworks with stupid names and complicated patterns. The SOLID principles transcend frameworks and patterns. They are the foundation of building good software, the breakers of monoliths, the decouplers of coupling, and the squashers of regression bugs. One might even say they're the creators of maintainable code. Unless you're already a believer, you need to attend this session and get on the right path. You'll work through each of the principles, learn what they mean, what they will do for you, and why you should stop breaking them. You will even check out some C# code that explains how they can help you; and problems that will haunt you if you ignore them and are face their wrath.

Day: 2 Session Type: Breakout Code: W19 Room: Kodiak