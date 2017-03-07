Download this episode
Description
Join the Visual Studio 2017 launch event keynote with Julia Liuson, Brian Harry, Miguel de Icaza, Keith Ballinger and Scott Hanselman as they share the newest innovations in Visual Studio, .NET, Xamarin, Azure, and more.
Day:1
Code:100
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Happy 20th Birthday, Visual Studio 2017 #myVSstory
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Visual Studio 2017 launch event greeting
Related episodes
Developer Panel with Julia Liuson, Scott Hanselman, Miguel de Icaza and others
Keynotes: Scott Guthrie & Scott Hanselman
Keynote: Visual Studio 2015 - Any app, Any developer
Community Day Kickoff Keynote, with Scott Hanselman & Miguel Icaza
Mobile Development Q&A
The Future of Microsoft Tools and Services for the New Role of Developers
Microsoft Development Services for the DevOps Era
Building Visual Studio 2015
Real World DevOps inside Microsoft product teams
Channel 9 Live - After the Keynote
The Discussion
-
The session was very interesting