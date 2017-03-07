Sign in to queue
Visual Studio 2017 Launch

Keynote

Join the Visual Studio 2017 launch event keynote with Julia Liuson, Brian Harry, Miguel de Icaza, Keith Ballinger and Scott Hanselman as they share the newest innovations in Visual Studio, .NET, Xamarin, Azure, and more.

