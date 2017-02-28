Sign in to queue
Visual Studio 2017 Launch

Exploring C# Productivity in Visual Studio 2017

Visual Studio 2017 aims to make C# development more pleasant and productive than ever. Kasey and Mads take you on a tour of new refactorings, improved navigation, and code style enforcement and configuration. Live Unit Testing runs your tests as you code and new C# 7.0 language features bring elegance to complex code patterns.  

