Exploring C# Productivity in Visual Studio 2017
Description
Visual Studio 2017 aims to make C# development more pleasant and productive than ever. Kasey and Mads take you on a tour of new refactorings, improved navigation, and code style enforcement and configuration. Live Unit Testing runs your tests as you code and new C# 7.0 language features bring elegance to complex code patterns.
