Database DevOps with Redgate Data Tools

DevOps is a wonderful thing. With it comes better collaboration across teams for early feedback in the development cycle, joint accountability for fixing problems, and working together to get value to customers quickly and efficiently. When considering the database, it can be tricky to extend DevOps processes used for the application to the database. In this demo-heavy session, you'll see how Redgate Data Tools allow you to extend DevOps processes to your SQL Server or Azure SQL databases and reap the benefits of increased productivity, agility, and performance across your teams.

Microsoft SQL Server For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy: Day: 0 Code: T101