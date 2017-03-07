Sign in to queue
Visual Studio 2017 Launch

What's new for .NET Core and Visual Studio 2017

Announcing .NET Core tools are 1.0! Check out the changes in .NET Core tooling such as csproj and the new dotnet commands. Get a recap of recent .NET Core news. Refresh your knowledge of LTS and Current release trains. Learn about .NET and Docker.

See a demo of dotnet migrate in Visual Studio 2017 and the open source docs.microsoft.com.

For more information, check out these courses on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

ASP.NET, .NET, .NET Core

0

T108

