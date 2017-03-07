Sign in to queue
Visual Studio 2017 Launch

.NET Docker Development with Visual Studio 2017

Play .NET Docker Development with Visual Studio 2017

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Develop .NET Framework Apps with Windows Server Core Containers and .NET Core with Linux Containers with the productivity you'd expect from Visual Studio, while maintaining the native Docker experience.

Get started today by downloading Visual Studio 2017, visit: http://www.visualstudio.com/vs/whatsnew

For more information, check out these courses on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

Tags:

Docker, .NET, Linux, Windows Server

Day:

0

Code:

T111

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      BobTabor

      Brilliant!  Any chance we can look at the entire Magic 8 Ball solution incl. the Docker project to dissect and ruminate on it?  Thanks!

    Add Your 2 Cents