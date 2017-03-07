.NET Docker Development with Visual Studio 2017
Download this episode
Description
Develop .NET Framework Apps with Windows Server Core Containers and .NET Core with Linux Containers with the productivity you'd expect from Visual Studio, while maintaining the native Docker experience.
Get started today by downloading Visual Studio 2017, visit: http://www.visualstudio.com/vs/whatsnew
For more information, check out these courses on Microsoft Virtual Academy:
Day:0
Code:T111
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Getting started with Azure in Visual Studio 2017
Related episodes
Deploying Containers to Azure App Services and Azure Container Service
Build, Debug, Deploy ASP.NET Core Apps with Docker
Creating, Configuring the Azure Container Registry
On the Shoulders of Giants, Building Apps That Consume Modern SaaS Endpoints with Visual…
On the Shoulders of Giants: Building Apps that Consume Modern SaaS Endpoints with Visual…
Developing Office 365 Cloud Business Apps with Visual Studio
Developing Office 365 Cloud Business Applications
Get Started Developing Applications for Microsoft Office and SharePoint Server 2013
Developing Office 365 Cloud Business Apps
The Discussion
-
Brilliant! Any chance we can look at the entire Magic 8 Ball solution incl. the Docker project to dissect and ruminate on it? Thanks!