Charles Morris kicks off Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017 with a whirlwind tour of what's new in Microsoft Edge in EdgeHTML 16, and some exciting announcements about what's in store for the year ahead.

Then, join Yan Zhong and Adam Barrus for a behind-the-scenes conversation on building the Microsoft Edge client app. You'll learn our approach to developing more usable, accessible, and innovative experiences for the web on Windows. We'll give you insight into our sources of feedback, and how they played a role in building some of the new features coming soon to Microsoft Edge.