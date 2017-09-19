PWA, HWA, Electron, oh my! Making sense of the evolving web app landscape

We all love web code, but there is only so much you can do in the browser. Native apps allow you to do more, but trying to shoehorn web code into a native experience historically hasn't served our users well. Things are different now. As it turns out, we no longer have to compromise between a great user experience and our familiarity with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

In this talk, we will be making sense of the evolving web app landscape. We'll cover everything from Progressive Web Apps to React Native to Electron to HWAs, and look at how you can maintain one web code base while still ensuring your apps run brilliantly both in your browser as well as natively on iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices.