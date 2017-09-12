CSS Grid: Bringing true two-dimensional layout to the web
Description
CSS Grid Layout promises to revolutionize layout on the web, bringing true two-dimensional layout to the web for the first time. We'll show how Grid Layout got started at Microsoft in XAML, and through partnership with standards bodies and the community, is now shipping simultaneously across all major browsers in 2017. You'll learn how Grid can help you bring powerful, innovative, and flexible layouts to your sites, and how to manage fallback to older browsers and devices.
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (27.3 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (39.3 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (228.9 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (148.2 MB)
Download captions
Download:
More episodes in this series
PWA, HWA, Electron, oh my! Making sense of the evolving web app landscape
The Discussion
-
This is of the best overview of the css grid I watched so far. Thank you!
-
Great content in here. A nice historical story too. I'm glad to see that non-document based websites can exist too without ugly hacks. After watching this, I'm really starting to think that this can be the feature that allows XAML to HTML frameworks possible for the masses for one truly universal XAML-based UI platform. Xamarin is close but still can't compile to the browser. I think this will make it easier to make that happen.