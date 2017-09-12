CSS Grid: Bringing true two-dimensional layout to the web

CSS Grid Layout promises to revolutionize layout on the web, bringing true two-dimensional layout to the web for the first time. We'll show how Grid Layout got started at Microsoft in XAML, and through partnership with standards bodies and the community, is now shipping simultaneously across all major browsers in 2017. You'll learn how Grid can help you bring powerful, innovative, and flexible layouts to your sites, and how to manage fallback to older browsers and devices.

