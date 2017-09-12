Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017

Pay the Web Forward: Making payments simpler on the Modern Web

Buying things on the web can be tedious, frustrating and painfully archaic. Enter the W3C Payment Request API, a standardized API to build simpler checkout experiences powered by a native front-end, provided by the browser. In this talk, you'll see how to use the Payment Request API to create seamless payment flows for users across platforms, resulting in a better user experience built to simplify checkout and improve shopping cart conversion.

