Cortana and the Speech Platform
Description
This session introduces the new exciting features in Cortana and the speech platform, that allow users to engage with Cortana from across the room, and ensure that Cortana is ready to assist users even when the Windows device is in modern standby. Come and learn how these features enhance existing Cortana scenarios, and how you can implement them on your devices.
