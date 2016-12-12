Sign in to queue
WinHEC December 2016

Cortana and the Speech Platform

Play Cortana and the Speech Platform

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This session introduces the new exciting features in Cortana and the speech platform, that allow users to engage with Cortana from across the room, and ensure that Cortana is ready to assist users even when the Windows device is in modern standby.  Come and learn how these features enhance existing Cortana scenarios, and how you can implement them on your devices. 

Download:

Slides View Slides Online

Day:

1

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents