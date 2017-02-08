Getting started with Facebook App Install Ads
Description
Facebook App Install Ads is a great way to do user acquisition for your Windows Store apps. You will get broad reach, great targeting, and a great dashboard for creating and managing your ads. This video will walk you through creating a Facebook App Install Ad and adding code to your app for proper install attribution.
