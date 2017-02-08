Getting started with the Windows SDK for Google Analytics
Download this episode
Download captions
Description
To optimize your app and provide the best value to your users, you need to have great analytics. In this video, you will get quick, step-by-step, guidance on how to connect to Google Analytics from within your Windows 10 Universal apps, and .NET desktop apps. This video uses the just announced Windows SDK for Google Analytics.
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:1
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Keynote
Related episodes
Getting started with Facebook App Install Ads
Game Development 1: Introduction to Unity
Game Development 2: Lighting up Your Unity Game on Windows 10
Game Development 2: Lighting up Your Unity Game on Windows 10
Game Development 3: Porting Your OpenGL ES Game to Windows 10 with ANGLE
Game Development 4: Graphics Diagnostics and Performance Tuning for Games with Visual…
Game Development 5: Introduction to MonoGame
Game Development 6: Engaging Players with Azure
Game Development 7: Integrating Your Windows 10 UWP Game with Xbox Live
Game Developers: Get the Most Out of Windows 10
The Discussion
-
What about .Net Native Roslyn compiled code and Exceptions? Won't it be garbled because of the lack of Pdbs?
-
Hi @WilliamABradley, Google Analytics send exceptions (or stack traces) as strings..
HockeyApp does send exception objects and they can be symbolicated via HockeyApp- if you upload your symbols to HockeyApp servers)..
-
Not a minute in but you say it is a good idea to make pay to win games :D Nice.
-
getting this error while adding the SDK to a simple winform application in VS 2015, targeting 4.5.2:
Could not install package 'UWP.SDKforGoogleAnalytics.Managed 1.5.2'. You are trying to install this package into a project that targets '.NETFramework,Version=v4.5.2', but the package does not contain any assembly references or content files that are compatible with that framework. For more information, contact the package author.
What is the minimum requirement to add the SDK to the project?
-
Very simple to use. Good stuff. Thank you.
-
hieu, best place to get support is github. Were you installing the SDK in a WIndows Store app, or a desktop app. The SDK you were installing is the UWP one. For desktop apps, we don't have a nuget package; the way to reference on desktop is to add a reference to C# project.