Windows Developer Day - Creators Update

Getting started with the Windows SDK for Google Analytics

To optimize your app and provide the best value to your users,  you need to have great analytics. In this video, you will get quick, step-by-step, guidance on how to connect to Google Analytics from within your Windows 10 Universal apps, and .NET desktop apps. This video uses the just announced Windows SDK for Google Analytics.

 

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      William​ABradley

      What about .Net Native Roslyn compiled code and Exceptions? Won't it be garbled because of the lack of Pdbs?

    • User profile image
      jaimer

      Hi @WilliamABradley, Google Analytics send exceptions (or stack traces) as strings..   

      HockeyApp does send exception objects and they can be symbolicated via HockeyApp- if you upload your symbols to HockeyApp servers).. 

    • User profile image
      abc

      Not a minute in but you say it is a good idea to make pay to win games :D Nice.

    • User profile image
      hieu

      getting this error while adding the SDK to a simple winform application in VS 2015, targeting 4.5.2:

      Could not install package 'UWP.SDKforGoogleAnalytics.Managed 1.5.2'. You are trying to install this package into a project that targets '.NETFramework,Version=v4.5.2', but the package does not contain any assembly references or content files that are compatible with that framework. For more information, contact the package author.

      What is the minimum requirement to add the SDK to the project?

    • User profile image
      payini

      Very simple to use. Good stuff. Thank you.

    • User profile image
      jaimer

      hieu, best place to get support is github.   Were you installing the SDK in a WIndows Store app, or a desktop app. The SDK you were installing is the UWP one. For desktop apps, we don't have a nuget package; the way to reference on desktop is to add a reference to C# project.  

