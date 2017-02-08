High DPI Improvements for Desktop App Developers in the Windows 10 Creators Update
Display technology and usage scenarios have changed significantly since the time when many desktop app technologies were first introduced. Many desktop UI frameworks on Windows have, historically, struggled to keep up with modern usage scenarios such as handling multiple displays with different DPI values or handling dynamic DPI changes (docking/undocking, RDP, mixed-DPI). This has resulted in desktop applications that can render blurry or be sized incorrectly. In this session we'll discuss what Microsoft is doing to address these challenges, including new APIs and technologies targeted at high-DPI usage scenarios for desktop apps.
The Discussion
Nice watching all these improvments. With Creators Update GDI apps are finally scaled, but it's too bad icons looks so blurry in the device manager for example.
I wouldn't want to run these apps on my high-DPI Surface Book screen :/
How about using some kind of algorithm like Scale2X (see: http://www.scale2x.it/) to get rid of the blurry and have something a lot better to look at ?
Do you know if WPF applications will be able to take advantage of Per Monitor V2 improvements?
Cool!