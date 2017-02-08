Sign in to queue
Windows Developer Day - Creators Update

Improving user engagement with Windows and Cortana Skills

Play Improving user engagement with Windows and Cortana Skills

Download this episode

Download Video

Download captions

Download Captions

Description

Engaging with your users has always been a challenge, especially now that each user wants their app experience to flow seamlessly between their many devices. In this session, we'll explore how you can meet this need regardless of platform and form factor—whether the devices use small screens, big screens, or no screens at all. We'll also discuss improvements with the Windows Desktop Bridge.

Download:

Slides View Slides Online

Day:

1

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents