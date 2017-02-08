Improving user engagement with Windows and Cortana Skills
Description
Engaging with your users has always been a challenge, especially now that each user wants their app experience to flow seamlessly between their many devices. In this session, we'll explore how you can meet this need regardless of platform and form factor—whether the devices use small screens, big screens, or no screens at all. We'll also discuss improvements with the Windows Desktop Bridge.
