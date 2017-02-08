Sign in to queue
Windows Developer Day - Creators Update

Using the Windows Store to enhance your app

The Windows Store and Windows Dev Center are constantly improving to meet the evolving needs of developers and the market. In this session, we'll explore new Windows Store capabilities that make it easier for customers to find and acquire your apps and games, and Dev Center improvements that optimize your app submissions and management workflows.

