Keynote with Kevin Gallo

Join us October 10 at 9:30 AM PDT for the Windows Developer Day live stream. Kevin Gallo and the Windows engineering team will discuss updates and new features for software development in the Fall Creators Update.

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

Windows

The Discussion

  • User profile image
    MaciekPaK

    The most boring Microsoft conference that I ever seen. Nothing new - only repetitions.

    All stuff was already presented on at least 4 other conferences. The last part is not worth watching.

