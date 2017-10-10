Windows Developer Day - Fall Creators Update

Top 4 Improvements for UWP Developers in Visual Studio 2017

Learn how to quickly install the tooling for UWP using Visual Studio 2017, the Windows Application Packaging project to bring your existing applications forward with modern installation technology, .NET Standard 2.0 to modernize your existing code base to share across devices and platforms, and lastly some amazing improvements to the XAML designer.

1

WinDev001

