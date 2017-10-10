Windows Template Studio
Description
Windows Template Studio is a Visual Studio 2017 Extension that accelerates the creation of new Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps using a wizard-based experience. The resulting UWP project is well-formed, readable code that incorporates the latest Windows 10 features while implementing proven patterns and best practices. Sprinkled throughout the generated code we have links Docs, Stack Overflow and blogs to provide useful insights.
You can install it over at http://aka.ms/wtsinstall and check out the source code on GitHub at http://aka.ms/wts
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:1
Code:WinDev017
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (7.8 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (10.3 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (34.2 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (24.6 MB)
Download captions
Download:
More episodes in this series
Visual Studio Mobile Center
UWP + Xamarin: Native Cross-Platform Mobile Apps
Related episodes
Windows Template Studio
Ten things you didn’t know about Visual Studio 2017 for building .NET UWP apps
Dorrene Brown and Clint Rutkas Talks about New Features with Cortana
Andrew Clinick and Clint Rutkas talk about User Engagement
Angelina Gambo and Clint Rutkas Talk about Composition Capabilities
Shen Chauhan and Clint Rutkas Talk about Wraps and Demos
Todd Anglin And Clint Rutkas talk about UI and UWP Announcement
Architecting your Windows apps to work together, moving away from monolithic apps
Securing Windows apps and Microsoft Edge websites with Microsoft Passport and Windows Hello
Bringing existing desktop apps to the Universal Windows Platform (Project Centennial)
The Discussion
-
Nice work
-
@Ian2: thanks!