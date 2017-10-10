UWP + Xamarin: Native Cross-Platform Mobile Apps
Your world is not just one platform nor device. With Xamarin, you can learn to target Windows, iOS and Android while providing native experiences. James will quickly deep dive into how to quickly execute this. He shows how to do build an application that targets Windows, iOS, Android, and even has a web front end as well!
Day:1
Code:WinDev018
The Discussion
-
great preview and explanation.
i hope to find the code-example on the net.
-
Thanks James for the great preview. Just curious, have you shared the code of the Contoso Air app?
-
Hey there, we will be looking to open source the project after connect();
-
nice. waiting for the code.
-
Uhm.. how is UWP "mobile"? Windows doesn't run on any phones and you can't use it to build apps for iOS or Android.
As for 'native first', that's nice, but the big advantage of XAML is that you can be as native as you want, but you're free to build what you want as well.
As for cross-platform...
Windows <TextBox />
UWP <TextBox />
iOS <Editor />
Android <Editor />
MacOS <Editor />
I've been building XF apps across all platforms and I'm sorry - it's a frustrating experience. Things that are trivial to do in WPF or UWP are so painful to do in XF. And small things break it so easily - like nesting ListViews for example. Or forgetting to wrap content in the ViewCell in specific cases (but not all). It's so wildly inconsistent.
Why not go the other way, rather than embedding Xamarin Forms in WPF.. why not bring it into sync with WPF and extend it so you can choose to use 'native' controls or rendered controls?
I'm inclined to just build my own render set on the existing XF foundation and just get it done.
PS: Take a look at native games and apps on iOS and Android. Not all apps on those platforms use native UI controls either.