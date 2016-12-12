Sign in to queue
Xamarin Dev Days Live

Announcing Dev Days Live Virtual Event

Play Announcing Dev Days Live Virtual Event

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

Join us for the Xamarin virtual event of the year, Xamarin Dev Days Live, streamed live right! Xamarin Dev Days Live starts with several session covering native cross platform development for iOS, Android, & Windows in C# with Xamarin from experts. Spend the afternoon immersed in code by following along at home as we walk through building our first app.

Registration Link: https://www.xamarin.com/dev-days

Tag:

xamarin

Day:

1

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents