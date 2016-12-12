Announcing Dev Days Live Virtual Event
Download this episode
Description
Join us for the Xamarin virtual event of the year, Xamarin Dev Days Live, streamed live right! Xamarin Dev Days Live starts with several session covering native cross platform development for iOS, Android, & Windows in C# with Xamarin from experts. Spend the afternoon immersed in code by following along at home as we walk through building our first app.
Registration Link: https://www.xamarin.com/dev-days
Day:1
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Cross-platform UI with Xamarin.Forms
Introduction Xamarin
Related episodes
Hands-On Lab Walkthrough
James Montemagmo at Techorama 2016
Introduction Xamarin
Connect(); 2016 for Mobile Developers
Channel 9 live: Interview with Olivia Klose
Channel 9 live: Wrapup Day 1
Channel 9 live: Interview with Nicoleta Mihali and Lilian Kasem
Channel 9 live: Interview with Kerry W. Lothrop
Channel 9 live: Interview with Stefan Scherer
Channel 9 live: Interview with Christian Heilmann
The Discussion
-
Sounds like this is gonna be great.