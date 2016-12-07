Hands-On Lab Walkthrough

Sign in to queue
Join us for the Xamarin virtual event of the year, Xamarin Dev Days Live, streamed live right! Xamarin Dev Days Live starts with several session covering native cross platform development for iOS, Android, & Windows in C# with Xamarin from experts. Spend the afternoon immersed in code by following along at home as we walk through building our first app.

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      bmontegani

      If I buy a mac mini, how do I see the simulator? Do I have to buy another display or is there a way to see it on my windows laptop?

    • User profile image
      Tlingit

      This was quite helpful and very well done. Those two are quite the dynamic duo when it comes to teaching. Channel 9 videos like these is one of the reasons I keep choosing to develop with Microsoft tools. Thanks. 

       

    • User profile image
      usman

      when will Videos for the remaining sessions be available? I applied for XAM student partner and even emailed students@XAMRAIN but no response. Could you please improve XAM student partner program and approve my application

    • User profile image
      Pierce Boggan

      @usman: Yes, the videos will be made available. :) Xamarin Student Partners is currently closed for applications. If/when our application period is re-opened, you will receive a message to the account you applied for the program with. Thanks!

