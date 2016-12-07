Hands-On Lab Walkthrough
Download this episode
Description
Join us for the Xamarin virtual event of the year, Xamarin Dev Days Live, streamed live right! Xamarin Dev Days Live starts with several session covering native cross platform development for iOS, Android, & Windows in C# with Xamarin from experts. Spend the afternoon immersed in code by following along at home as we walk through building our first app.
Day:1
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Cloud First Apps with Azure
Cross-platform UI with Xamarin.Forms
Related episodes
Announcing Dev Days Live Virtual Event
James Montemagmo at Techorama 2016
Introduction Xamarin
Connect(); 2016 for Mobile Developers
Channel 9 live: Interview with Olivia Klose
Channel 9 live: Wrapup Day 1
Channel 9 live: Interview with Nicoleta Mihali and Lilian Kasem
Channel 9 live: Interview with Kerry W. Lothrop
Channel 9 live: Interview with Stefan Scherer
Channel 9 live: Interview with Christian Heilmann
The Discussion
-
If I buy a mac mini, how do I see the simulator? Do I have to buy another display or is there a way to see it on my windows laptop?
-
This was quite helpful and very well done. Those two are quite the dynamic duo when it comes to teaching. Channel 9 videos like these is one of the reasons I keep choosing to develop with Microsoft tools. Thanks.
-
when will Videos for the remaining sessions be available? I applied for XAM student partner and even emailed students@XAMRAIN but no response. Could you please improve XAM student partner program and approve my application
-
@usman: Yes, the videos will be made available. :) Xamarin Student Partners is currently closed for applications. If/when our application period is re-opened, you will receive a message to the account you applied for the program with. Thanks!