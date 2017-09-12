Keynote
Description
Live Keynote from DevIntersections Europe in Stockholm, Sweden!
Join us as we kick off the conference and introduce you to all the new features in .NET Core 2.0, our cross-platform, open source .NET. .NET Core 2.0 implements .NET Standard 2.0 which delivers on the promise of .NET everywhere and significantly expands the API surface area so that sharing libraries across all .NET workloads is much easier. Learn about the new features in ASP.NET Core and Azure that make building, deploying and monitoring web, cloud and container apps easy. Also see the new tools in Visual Studio 2017 and Visual Studio for Mac that fully support .NET Core 2.0. Plus, a few surprises you don't want to miss!
Day:1
Code:K111
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (82.2 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (137.5 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (772.0 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (513.0 MB)
Download captions
The Discussion
-
Shouldn't I be able to watch this?
-
Shouldn't I be able to watch this?
+1 to the question. Could someone let us know where to watch the keynote?
-
@theyouthis: I think it starts in 26 minutes... I think... Hard to figure it out and can no longer see any kind of "agenda" since the dotnetconf.net site redirects to here now :(
-
I read yesterday that this starts at 8:00 AM PDT so about in an hour and twenty minutes
-
Will these videos be available to watch/replay after the event?
-
What the 凸(｀0´)凸? Why we can not watch it? GG MS again ++ </3
-
Is it possible to order the .dotnetconf videos by time?
I found the way to filter by day, but still it's all hunt and peck for timing.
It's really too bad the agendas disappeared. :(
-
agenda is back up www.dotnetconf.net/agenda
-
@LeeReitz:Awesome. Thanks!
-
@LeeReitz Thx
-
@LeeReitz:Thanks!
-
works in edge.. chromes says "GET https://mediastream.microsoft.com/events/2017/1709/dotnetconf/player/dotnetconf.html 413 (Request Entity Too Large)"
-
Great question. We're 5 minutes in now aren't we?
-
Thanks @NikNak
-
9:08 AM Mountain Time, no feed yet.
-
working with IE11
-
Thanks, that's what I get for trying Edge.
-
The live stream is on the homepage, https://channel9.msdn.com/
You can rewind it view it from the start too...