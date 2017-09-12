Live Keynote from DevIntersections Europe in Stockholm, Sweden!

Join us as we kick off the conference and introduce you to all the new features in .NET Core 2.0, our cross-platform, open source .NET. .NET Core 2.0 implements .NET Standard 2.0 which delivers on the promise of .NET everywhere and significantly expands the API surface area so that sharing libraries across all .NET workloads is much easier. Learn about the new features in ASP.NET Core and Azure that make building, deploying and monitoring web, cloud and container apps easy. Also see the new tools in Visual Studio 2017 and Visual Studio for Mac that fully support .NET Core 2.0. Plus, a few surprises you don't want to miss!