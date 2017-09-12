.NET Conf 2017

.NET Standard 2.0

Play .NET Standard 2.0
One of the great things about .NET is that you use it to write code for multiple runtimes: .NET Core, .NET Framework, Xamarin, etc. However, historically introduced some complexity in writing, distributing and consuming libraries. .NET Standard solves this problem by allowing you to write code to a specification rather than specific platforms, and .NET Standard 2.0 takes it to the next level by adding over 20K new APIs to .NET Standard 1.1. In this session, we'll explain everything you need to know about .NET Standard and show how you can start using it today.

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

.NET Core, .NET Standard, .NET

1

T112

