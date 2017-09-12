.NET Standard 2.0
Description
One of the great things about .NET is that you use it to write code for multiple runtimes: .NET Core, .NET Framework, Xamarin, etc. However, historically introduced some complexity in writing, distributing and consuming libraries. .NET Standard solves this problem by allowing you to write code to a specification rather than specific platforms, and .NET Standard 2.0 takes it to the next level by adding over 20K new APIs to .NET Standard 1.1. In this session, we'll explain everything you need to know about .NET Standard and show how you can start using it today.
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:1
Code:T112
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (27.1 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (43.4 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (184.7 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (119.0 MB)
Download captions
For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:
Download:
More episodes in this series
Containerized ASP.NET Core Apps with Kubernetes
What's New in Entity Framework Core 2.0
Related episodes
Talk: ASP.NET Core Futures Roadmap
Channel 9 Live Interview with Jon Galloway
Web Development 2: Deeper on ASP.NET Core 1.0
Web Development 2: Deeper on ASP.NET Core 1.0
Moving Forward with ASP.NET
Mustaches and it’s Stache-istics!
Deep Dive ASP.NET5
KEYNOTE
What's new in ASP.net 5.0
Building a Single Page Application with ASP.NET and AngularJS
The Discussion
-
nice session John.
-
Awesome session John, where can i find the .netstandard version visualizer
-
Is the "conditional code visibility combo feature" is available for all type of projects or only for net standard project?
-
@Balaji: It's running live here: http://immo.landwerth.net/netstandard-versions/
You can grab the code (just an HTML file) from here: https://github.com/terrajobst/netstandard-versions