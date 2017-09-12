Let's take a look at what's new in ASP.NET Core 2.0! ASP.NET Core 2.0 includes a number of improvements big and small that I'll walk you through in this demo-filled session. You'll see how ASP.NET Core makes it easier to get started, improves performance, and makes your apps more secure. I'll introduce you ASP.NET Core Razor Pages, a new paged-based model for building web UI. You'll also see how ASP.NET Core makes bugs and production issues easier to diagnose with better logging and diagnostics?

Visual Studio For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy: Download: Slides View Slides Online Day: 1 Code: T113