Let's take a look at what's new in ASP.NET Core 2.0! ASP.NET Core 2.0 includes a number of improvements big and small that I'll walk you through in this demo-filled session. You'll see how ASP.NET Core makes it easier to get started, improves performance, and makes your apps more secure. I'll introduce you ASP.NET Core Razor Pages, a new paged-based model for building web UI. You'll also see how ASP.NET Core makes bugs and production issues easier to diagnose with better logging and diagnostics?
The Discussion
-
Love me some Dan Roth! Top notch presenter.
-
Love me some Dan Roth! Top notch presenter.
Yeah! He is really good and very energetic. I felt his spirit too!
-
Really easy to watch thanks to Dan's enthusiasm and his professional, well-prepared presentation. Great Demos.
-
Good stuff! Except for Razor Pages ;)
-
Cool Video! I wanna build new web-app with Razor pages! :)