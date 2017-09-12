What's new in Xamarin
Description
Xamarin enables C# developers to become native iOS, Android, and Windows mobile app developers overnight. In this session, learn about the latest and greatest features in Xamarin for Visual Studio enabling developers to leverage their existing .NET and C# skills to create iOS and Android mobile apps. In addition to allowing you to write your iOS and Android apps in C#, Xamarin lets you reuse existing .NET libraries and share your business logic across iOS, Android, and Windows apps.?During this session we will cover the Xamarin platform, new developers tools, awesome SDKS that developers can take advantage of, and a lot more.
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:1
Code:T114
The Discussion
VB support in Xamarin PLS
Hello, If we use this LivePlayer on iOS Phone and Windows laptop, do we still need MAC device to build iOS code?
How is he showing his Android device's screen on the presentation screen? Is it all Xamarin Live Player somehow? Will it work on WIFI?
Awesome presentation. This is going to save me a ton of time.
@JohnDoe - using Vysor
Is the Doge coin tracker source code publicly available anywhere?
i am also interested in the "Doge coin tracker source code",can anyone please help me?
Very nice tutorial. Is the source code of CoinValueFancy available somewhere?
@VB user: never! :)