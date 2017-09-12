What's new in Xamarin

Xamarin enables C# developers to become native iOS, Android, and Windows mobile app developers overnight. In this session, learn about the latest and greatest features in Xamarin for Visual Studio enabling developers to leverage their existing .NET and C# skills to create iOS and Android mobile apps. In addition to allowing you to write your iOS and Android apps in C#, Xamarin lets you reuse existing .NET libraries and share your business logic across iOS, Android, and Windows apps.?During this session we will cover the Xamarin platform, new developers tools, awesome SDKS that developers can take advantage of, and a lot more.