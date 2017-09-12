What's New in Visual Studio 2017
Visual Studio is a productivity game changer for C#! The .NET Compiler Platform ("Roslyn") enables many new experiences that will change the way you write and debug code. In this session, we'll dig into features that bring a new level of awesome to the C# language and IDE experience. Come learn about new language features, refactoring support, major debugging enhancements, code-aware frameworks, and much more!
Day:1
Code:T118
For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:
The Discussion
In some ways it is nice to have a refresh of what is new and I know that some are watching these videos for the first time, but each time there is an event there is a lot of content to consume.
So I recommend just showing new features that are new since the last video.
Create links (better yet a playlist) to previous videos so that those who haven't seen them can watch them all.
Thank you for all your hard work.
I agree with AdamsSoft, but this video is deep dive into previous high level introduction.
So dont miss it.
Again Thanks team Microsoft for dotnetConf Videos :)
Nice presentation, thanks.
Could you please post the Resources' links?
@VishalMGiri: I would not say 'but'. A previous event, I think it was Build 2017, also had a long deep dive with much of the same content. I try to watch as much as I can and 2x speed... yet still too much.
Nice presentation .. tons of good IDE features .. It seems like they have bought Resharper too.
Visual studio is super slow !!!
12 seconds just to open a solution OMG what we in 90's, it should be instant !
Hi Kasey,
Is it possible to share code style settings across an entire team ? Like having a file that every dev in the team can point to so we don't have every person tinkering around with their own config ?
Thanks,
Sergey
I can see the team have been reading code complete 2, a good book.
@Sergey -- yes, that's the idea! An .editorconfig file just lives in your source directories and can be checked into source control. You might find the following documentation helpful:
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/ide/create-portable-custom-editor-options
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/visualstudio/ide/editorconfig-code-style-settings-reference
mine doesn't scroll with the trackpad, needs a mouse and it's so annoying to reach for the mouse on the couch