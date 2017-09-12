.NET Conf 2017

What's New in Visual Studio 2017

Visual Studio is a productivity game changer for C#! The .NET Compiler Platform ("Roslyn") enables many new experiences that will change the way you write and debug code. In this session, we'll dig into features that bring a new level of awesome to the C# language and IDE experience. Come learn about new language features, refactoring support, major debugging enhancements, code-aware frameworks, and much more!

For more information, check out this course on Microsoft Virtual Academy:

visual+studio, Roslyn, C#, IDE

1

T118

