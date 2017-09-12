.NET Conf 2017

What's New in Entity Framework Core 2.0

Entity Framework Core is a lightweight, extensible, and cross-platform version of the popular Entity Framework data access technology. In this session we'll look at what's new in EF Core 2.0 and what the team has planned for upcoming releases.

Slides View Slides Online

.NET Core, Data Access, Entity Framework 2.0

2

Modernizing Your .NET Apps

T221

