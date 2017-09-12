What's New in Entity Framework Core 2.0
Description
Entity Framework Core is a lightweight, extensible, and cross-platform version of the popular Entity Framework data access technology. In this session we'll look at what's new in EF Core 2.0 and what the team has planned for upcoming releases.
Download:Slides View Slides Online
Day:2
Track:Modernizing Your .NET Apps
Code:T221
The Discussion
@LeeReitz: You will still start getting brand new DbContext instances (as long as you don't run of memory).
There is a pooSize argument on AddDbContextPool<T>() that allows you to control how many instances will remain in the pool ready to be resolved, but it doesn't limit how many DbContext instances can be created. The default poolSize, if you don't specify it is 32.
Here is a more complete answer: https://github.com/aspnet/EntityFrameworkCore/issues/9426.
Hi, this stream is not working. Could you please bring it up or give a link where we can watch it? Thank you
The video is missing !
Please add video!!!
@Dex:video is now online.
Is the sample code shared ?
Thank you
@Kumudu:yes, sample code can be obtained from https://github.com/anpete/efdemos/.
Hi! how do you log the sql querys? is only in .net framework core 2.0?