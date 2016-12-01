Sign in to queue
Technical Summit 2016 - connecting.technologies.

Channel 9 live: Interview with Olivia Klose

Description

In this video, Seth interviews Olivia Klose abot the evolution of AI.

Olivia Klose:

Olivia Klose is a Software Development Engineer in the Technical Evangelism & Development group at Microsoft. She is focussing on all analytics services on Microsoft Azure, in particular Hadoop (HDInsight), Spark and Machine Learning, and is a frequent speaker at German and international conferences, such as TechEd Europe, PASS Summit and Technical Summit. Prior to joining Microsoft, she studied Computer Science with Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, the Technical University of Munich and IIT Bombay. Here, she focused on Machine Learning in Medical Imaging.

2

