Keynote with Erich Gamma: Microsoft loves Open Source

It all began five years ago, as an experiment, whether it is possible to create a development environment in the browser with JavaScript, HTML and CSS. Today it has become an expandable, intelligent editor that runs on Mac OS X, Linux and Windows. Visual Studio Code is largely implemented in JavaScript / TypeScript and uses Node.js, Electron, and over 100 open source components. Visual Studio Code has also been an open source project since last November. It has a trip with some direction changes behind it. At the same time, Microsoft has also changed constantly. In this session, Erich Gamma describes the most important stages and directional changes of the journey, starting with the experiment up to version 1.0 of Visual Studio Code.

Erich Gamma:

Erich Gamma is a Microsoft Distinguished Engineer. He works with his team in Zurich on Visual Studio Code. Previously he worked for IBM and he was one of the fathers of Eclipse and was leading the Eclipse Java development tools. Erich is also a member of the Gang of Four, which is known for its classical book, "Design Patterns - Elements of Reusable Object-Oriented Software."