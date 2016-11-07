Sign in to queue
如何使用 Azure 雲端資料平台 (Data Platform) 實踐大數據分析應用

如何活用 Azure DocumentDB 優勢

如何活用 Azure DocumentDB 優勢

Description

Microsoft Azure 雲端資料平台概述簡介 當中提到的 Azure DocumentDB 由微軟技術傳教士 Chen Ching 所講述。

DocumentDB 是完全受管理的 NoSQL 資料庫服務，其建置目的是為了獲得快速且可預測的效能、高可用性、彈性調整、全球發佈以及方便開發。做為無結構描述的 NoSQL 資料庫，DocumentDB 會對 JSON 資料提供豐富且熟悉的 SQL 查詢功能 (一致的低延遲) - 確保在 10 毫秒以內提供 99%的讀取，且在 15 毫秒以內提供 99% 的寫入。這些獨特優點讓 DocumentDB 非常適合用於需要能夠順暢調整和全域複寫的 Web、行動、遊戲和 IoT 等許多其他應用程式。

[02:25] Azure DocumentDB 概述說明

[07:20] Azure DocumentDB basics

[15:30] Query Code

[17:55] DEMO_Query with SQL 

[23:05] Javascript transactions

[30:15] DEMO_DocumentDB 

[34:30] 開發情境敘述

 

 

欲知更多 Azure 相關服務歡迎鎖定 FB 粉絲團 >> Azure User Group Taiwan

部落格相關文章：在 Microsoft Ignite 2016 中關於 Azure 服務重要更新

