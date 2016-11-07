如何活用 Azure DocumentDB 優勢
暨 Microsoft Azure 雲端資料平台概述簡介 當中提到的 Azure DocumentDB 由微軟技術傳教士 Chen Ching 所講述。
DocumentDB 是完全受管理的 NoSQL 資料庫服務，其建置目的是為了獲得快速且可預測的效能、高可用性、彈性調整、全球發佈以及方便開發。做為無結構描述的 NoSQL 資料庫，DocumentDB 會對 JSON 資料提供豐富且熟悉的 SQL 查詢功能 (一致的低延遲) - 確保在 10 毫秒以內提供 99%的讀取，且在 15 毫秒以內提供 99% 的寫入。這些獨特優點讓 DocumentDB 非常適合用於需要能夠順暢調整和全域複寫的 Web、行動、遊戲和 IoT 等許多其他應用程式。
[02:25] Azure DocumentDB 概述說明
[07:20] Azure DocumentDB basics
[15:30] Query Code
[17:55] DEMO_Query with SQL
[23:05] Javascript transactions
[30:15] DEMO_DocumentDB
[34:30] 開發情境敘述
欲知更多 Azure 相關服務歡迎鎖定 FB 粉絲團 >> Azure User Group Taiwan
部落格相關文章：在 Microsoft Ignite 2016 中關於 Azure 服務重要更新
