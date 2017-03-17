Sign in to queue
DevOps for the Bot Framework

Introduction to the Bot Framework and why DevOps for it

In this session we give you an overview of the Microsoft Bot Framework for developers using two different bot examples, one in Node.js and one in C#. We then talk about DevOps and how it applies to any team developing any solution including bots.

[00:47] What are Bots
[03:08] What is the Microsoft Bot Framework
[09:00] DEMO - I'm Hungry Bot in Node.js
[16:48] DEMO - Azure Bot in C#   
[23:03] Why DevOps for Bots 

C#, NodeJS, devops, bot framework, Bots

