The Endpoint Zone with Brad Anderson [1701]
Download this episode
Description
In this episode of The Endpoint Zone with Brad Anderson we take a look back at the past year in enterprise mobility [00:47]. Brad and Simon discuss the new Intune console in the Azure Portal [06:00], the Microsoft Graph [07:13] and dive into the new console [10:00] which gives a single view across all of Enterprise Mobility and Security and, in fact, the whole of Azure.
Brad shows you the experience of creating a new iOS policy [12:04]
Explains the blade concept in the Azure portal [13:00]
Starts to manage apps [13:37] importing the apps from the Apple App Store
Brad breaks out PowerShell at [15:07] to use the Graph API to pull all the "Microsoft Corporation" published apps from the Apple App Store
You'll see an exclusive first look at the Intune for Education experience [19:06], a new administrative experience created for education administrators. One of the unique things with education is that they always start with a group [21:00].
Finally, Brad and Simon then answer the burning question - when can you take advantage of the new features [25:46]
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
The Endpoint Zone with Brad Anderson [1610] [October]
Related episodes
Enterprise Mobility at Microsoft (SME roundtable October 2016)
Interactive Spark on Azure
Logic Apps Management and Tooling
Enterprise Integration with Azure Logic Apps
DocumentDB Updates: Local Emulator and .NET Core Preview SDK
Migrate Azure IaaS Solutions from ASM to ARM Using migAz, Part 2
Predictable Performance with DocumentDB
Planet-Scale NoSQL with DocumentDB
Securing Azure HDInsight
Virtual Network (vNet) Peering
The Discussion
-
Great update, gents. And Intune without Silverlight. Huge. HUGE...I call that "addition through subtraction"!
-
@Pzerger:Thanks Pete! We think it's pretty dang nifty.
-
Where can I find the powershell module that the script uses in the video?