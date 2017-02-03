1 Overview

Major titles like Halo, HITMAN, and The Walking Dead No Man's Land are leveraging Azure to build great experiences for their players. If you have an existing backend infrastructure or are planning to create a new solution from scratch, Azure provides you the flexibility to get your game running quickly.

In this session, Kristofer walks us through the game industry and how game developers can leverage the cloud platform Microsoft Azure. In particular, he explains architecture patterns commonly used in gaming scenarios and how to deploy these in Azure.

[00:55] Game Industry

[11:05] Azure for Gaming

[15:18] What is Azure?

[37:34] Game Service Architectures

[49:25] Demo: Deploying to Azure using templates