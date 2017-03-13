Microsoft Project Olympus

Sign in to queue
Project Olympus is Microsoft's next generation rack level solution that is open sourced through Open Compute Project. Project Olympus addresses variety of cloud workloads for Microsoft Cloud and was introduced in November 2016. Since inception Project Olympus has attracted a large group of partners from compute silicon providers to ODMs, OEMs and component  manufacturers and is becoming the de facto open compute standard for cloud workloads.

Cloud Computing, Data Center, Open Source, data centers

