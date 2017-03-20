ASP.NET Monsters #94: React with Server Side Rendering

React is a fantastic view engine and one of its best features is that it can be attached to pre existing markup. This allows us to render out HTML on the server side and then hookup React to it once all the JavaScript has been downloaded and started. We can get the best of single page application and the best of full web applications. In this episode we mash on speeding up single page react applications on the server.

