Sign in to queue
ASP.NET Monsters

ASP.NET Monsters #94: React with Server Side Rendering

Play ASP.NET Monsters #94: React with Server Side Rendering

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

React is a fantastic view engine and one of its best features is that it can be attached to pre existing markup. This allows us to render out HTML on the server side and then hookup React to it once all the JavaScript has been downloaded and started. We can get the best of single page application and the best of full web applications. In this episode we mash on speeding up single page react applications on the server.

 

References

 

React.net Tutorial

Are they isomorophic or universal

Tag:

ASP.NET 4

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents