ASP.NET Monsters Ep 99: Front End Tools with David Wesst
Description
There are countless front-end workflows. In what we're hoping will be the first of a series of episodes on workflows we talk with noted front-end guru and JavaScript master David Wesst (https://blog.davidwesst.com/). JavaScript or TypeScript? Gulp or Grunt? Hear what one expert thinks is the best combination.
