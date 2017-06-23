A look at the future with James Whittaker
Description
I've had the opportunity to talk to many people at Microsoft who grab your attention. James Whittaker is a little different, he will wrestle you for your attention and take it with him on the way out. I joined James in his favorite local pub to talk about technology, the singularity, augmenting humans with machines, and the challenges of a limitless future.
