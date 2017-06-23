Answers from James

Why are you not more successful

Full of career advice that you can use starting today. Learn about getting good and getting noticed from someone who has walked the walk and succeeded in startups, academe and top tech companies. 

Community, careers

The Discussion

    simc1111

    success what is that you cant take it with you cant sell it you cant have it you dont own it you cant ask for it you can only be come it[ successful ]

    calmeidazim

    thanks james

    LyalinDotCom

    really good advice here and I can strongly relate to everything you said.

    Niner458838

    Excellent, excellent, Excellent ...
    Many people keep doing the minimum for what they are hired, they are never promoted and complain about it, on the other hand others strive to produce and give the extra mile and manage to be promoted. In my country they say "Give the wing to eat the breast". Your words confirm my theory of life. 30 years in IT and I do not want to stop.

    It is the most sincere and wise advice I have ever heard. I hope the young people take advantage of it. Thank you

