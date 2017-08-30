Azure Friday

App Service on Linux

Apurva Joshi (AJ) joins Scott Hanselman to talk about App Service providing built-in image support to ASP.NET Core, Node.js, PHP, and Ruby on Linux, as well as by enabling web developers to bring their own Docker-formatted container images, which in turn supports languages like Java, Python, Go, and more.

