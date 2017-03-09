Azure Advisor
Description
Manbeen Kohli joins Scott Hanselman to explain and demo Azure Advisor, your personalized cloud consultant that guides you to optimal resource configurations. It delivers best practices recommendations to improve the high availability, security and performance of your resources, while looking for opportunities to optimize your overall Azure spend. Get started with Advisor today by visiting https://aka.ms/azureadvisor.
Thank you for clearly indicating the currency (I saw that in the $ saving). Always a bit of concern for those outside the US, which type of 'dollar' (the currency) we're looking at