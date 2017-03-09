Sign in to queue
Manbeen Kohli joins Scott Hanselman to explain and demo Azure Advisor, your personalized cloud consultant that guides you to optimal resource configurations. It delivers best practices recommendations to improve the high availability, security and performance of your resources, while looking for opportunities to optimize your overall Azure spend. Get started with Advisor today by visiting https://aka.ms/azureadvisor.

