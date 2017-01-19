Sign in to queue
Azure Analysis Services Programmability and Automation

Christian Wade returns to Azure Friday to speak with Scott Hanselman about the rich programmability APIs and automation opportunities in Azure Analysis Services that are built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. This enables integration with DevOps processes and enhanced application lifecycle management. Automate incremental deployments, manage code branches with merge tools, and automate server provisioning on the fly to meet you organizations changing business intelligence needs.

