Azure Analysis Services Programmability and Automation
Download this episode
Description
Christian Wade returns to Azure Friday to speak with Scott Hanselman about the rich programmability APIs and automation opportunities in Azure Analysis Services that are built on the proven analytics engine in Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. This enables integration with DevOps processes and enhanced application lifecycle management. Automate incremental deployments, manage code branches with merge tools, and automate server provisioning on the fly to meet you organizations changing business intelligence needs.
- Explore Azure Analysis Services
- User voice for Azure Analysis Services
- Community forum for Azure Analysis Services
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.