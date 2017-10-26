Telmo Sampaio joins Scott Hanselman to discuss Azure Building Blocks 2.0 (azbb), which is an open-source command line tool and set of Azure Resource Manager templates designed to simplify deployment of Azure resources. It enables you to use infrastructure as code in Azure without worrying about the complexity of ARM resources.

For more information, see:

