Azure CLI 2.0
Description
In this episode of Azure Friday, Aaron Roney joins Scott Hanselman to demo and discuss Azure CLI 2.0, Azure's new command-line experience for managing Azure resources. It can be used on macOS, Linux, and Windows. Azure CLI 2.0 is optimized for managing and administering Azure resources from the command line, and for building automation scripts that work against the Azure Resource Manager.
