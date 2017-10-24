Azure Container Registry Geo-replication
Description
Steve Lasker joins Donovan Brown to explain Azure Container Registry (ACR) Geo-replication. With ACR, you can now manage your global Azure footprint as one resource, enabling network-close deployments of your Docker containers. With regionalized WebHooks, you can deploy regions as your images arrive.
For more information, see:
- Azure Container Registry (overview)
- Geo-replication in Azure Container Registry (docs)
- Azure Container Registry SKUs (docs)
Follow @SHanselman Follow @AzureFriday Follow @SteveLasker